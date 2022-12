Gustavsson stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 4-1 win against the Jets on Tuesday.

Gustavsson was beaten by Pierre-Luc Dubois at 10:03 of the first period, but he was perfect after that. The 24-year-old goaltender improved to 8-5-1 with a 2.34 GAA and .920 save percentage in 14 contests this season. He's won seven of his last eight games while allowing just 14 goals over that span.