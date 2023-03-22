Gustavsson saved 47 of 48 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over New Jersey on Tuesday.

That's the most saves Gustavsson has made in a single game in 2022-23. The 24-year-old saw his shutout bid end midway through the third period, but he still emerged from the busy night with a win. That victory ended a stretch of three outings in which he posted a 0-1-2 record, 2.88 GAA and .895 save percentage. Gustavsson's 18-9-5 with a 2.04 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 33 appearances this season.