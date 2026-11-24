Gustavsson stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Gustavsson made his season debut after recovering from offseason hip surgery and posted a solid outing, overcoming a difficult opening period and receiving plenty of support late in the game en route to a win. His return is a significant development for Minnesota's goaltending rotation, especially given the team's strong start to the campaign. How the Wild distribute starts going forward will be worth monitoring for fantasy purposes, but Gustavsson should be rostered as long as he sees regular playing time. He posted a 2.69 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 50 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.