Gustavsson stopped 16 of 18 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Gustavsson made back-to-back starts for the first time since a five-start stretch between Oct. 28 and Nov. 6. He's been sharing the workload between the pipes with Jesper Wallstedt, but Gustavsson's play of late suggests he might be able to recover his No. 1 role in the near future. He has won five of his last seven outings, posting a 1.82 GAA and a .930 save percentage over that span.