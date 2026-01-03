Gustavsson stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Gustavsson has won consecutive outings and seven of his last eight games. He's allowed two or fewer goals in all seven of the victories in that span. The 27-year-old improved to 14-8-4 on the year with a 2.45 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 26 appearances. The Wild finish this back-to-back set with Saturday's game versus the Kings, which is likely to be a start for Jesper Wallstedt.