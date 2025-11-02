Gustavsson allowed two goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Gustavsson had lost his previous four outings (0-3-1), but he was able to quiet an injury-riddled Canucks team. This was also the first time since his Oct. 20 win over the Rangers where he allowed fewer than three goals. It's been a rough go of things for Gustavsson in 2025-26, with a 3-6-1 record, a 3.23 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 10 appearances. However, he'll continue to be the starter, as Jesper Wallstedt hasn't done anything to push for a larger role. The Wild host the Predators on Tuesday.