Gustavsson stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Gustavsson bounced back from a Game 1 loss, cruising to victory in Vegas on Tuesday to tie the series at one game apiece. The Wild scored the first four goals of this contest, giving Gustavsson enough of a lead to protect despite the Golden Knights' push over the last 30 minutes. The series shifts to Minnesota for Game 3 on Thursday, and it's a safe assumption Gustavsson will again get the nod in goal.