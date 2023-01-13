Gustavsson stopped 19 of 20 shots, leading the Wild to a 3-1 victory over the Islanders on Thursday.

Gustavsson played really well Thursday, giving up only one goal to the Islanders off the stick of Scott Mayfield. Coming off a strong month of December where he posted a 5-1-0 record with a 1.98 GAA and a .929 save percentage, Gustavsson has seemed to play himself into a timeshare with Marc Andre-Fleury. His next possible start could come Saturday versus the Coyotes.