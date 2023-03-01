Gustavsson stopped 39 of 40 shots, leading the Wild to a 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

The first star of the game, Gustavsson was sensational, only allowing a goal to Josh Bailey in the first period. This win marks his fourth win in his last five starts, allowing two goals or less in four of those starts. In the month of February, Gustavsson has been excellent with a 5-1-2 record with a 1.73 GAA and a .941 save percentage. The Swedish netminder will likely continue to split the net with Marc-Andre Fleury, with Gustavsson getting the slight edge in starts.