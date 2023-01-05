Gustavsson saved 34 of 35 shots, but left Minnesota's 5-1 win against Tampa Bay on Wednesday late in the third period because of a suspected illness, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson was still being evaluated after the game, but Wild coach Dean Evason noted that the 24-year-old goaltender was sick to his stomach when he left the contest. Gustavsson was still the goaltender of record Wednesday, pushing him up to 9-5-1 with a 2.25 GAA and .924 save percentage in 15 contests this season. He's won eight of his last nine games while allowing just 15 goals over that span.