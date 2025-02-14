Gustavsson is expected to start against Team Finland on Saturday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Gustavsson is getting a second straight start for Sweden after stopping 24 of 28 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Canada on Wednesday. The 26-year-old netminder has a 22-11-3 record, 2.63 GAA and .915 save percentage across 37 appearances with Minnesota this season. Like Sweden, Finland is looking to rebound after suffering a loss in its opening game of the tournament -- the United States earned a 6-1 victory over Finland on Thursday.