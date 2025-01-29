Gustavsson is set to start on the road against Toronto on Wednesday, per Kevin Falness of KFAN 1003.
Gustavsson saved 18 of 20 shots en route to a 4-2 win over Chicago on Sunday. He has a 19-10-3 record, 2.61 GAA and .913 save percentage in 33 appearances in 2024-25. He faced last faced the Maple Leafs on Nov. 3 when he turned aside 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory.
