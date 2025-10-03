Gustavsson is expected to guard the road goal for Friday's preseason game against Chicago, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Gustavsson is getting a second opportunity to shake off the rust after allowing three goals on 20 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to Chicago in an exhibition game Sunday. The 27-year-old Gustavsson is expected to open up the campaign as Minnesota's No. 1 netminder. He posted a 31-19-6 record, 2.56 GAA and .914 save percentage across 58 regular-season outings with the Wild last year.