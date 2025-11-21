Gustavsson is expected to start Friday's road game against Pittsburgh, Wild broadcaster Joe O'Donnell reports.

Gustavsson has lost out on some playing time recently, as Friday's start will be just his third over Minnesota's last seven games. However, he's been effective across his past two outings, going 1-0-1 with a 1.88 GAA and .907 save percentage. The Penguins have been decent offensively this year, ranking ninth in the league with 3.26 goals per game. Gustavsson started at home against the Penguins on Oct. 30, turning aside 30 of 33 shots (.909 save percentage) en route to a 4-1 loss.