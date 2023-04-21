Gustavsson was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Friday and is expected to guard the home crease versus Dallas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson was outstanding in Game 1 as he turned aside 51 shots in a 3-2 double-overtime win over Dallas. The Wild went with Marc-Andre Fleury Wednesday and he gave up seven goals on 31 shots in a 7-3 loss. It's no surprise the Wild are going back to Gustavsson, who was 22-9-7 with a 2.10 GAA and .931 save percentage this season.