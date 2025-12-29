Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Expected to start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gustavsson is slated to start on the road against Vegas on Monday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Gustavsson stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville in his last start Tuesday. He's 12-8-4 with a 2.49 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 24 outings in 2025-26. Vegas ranks 11th in goals per game with 3.17.
More News
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Drops win streak in OT loss•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Cruises to fifth straight win•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Set to start Saturday•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Earns third shutout of season•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Patrolling crease against Caps•