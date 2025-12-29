Gustavsson is slated to start on the road against Vegas on Monday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Gustavsson stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville in his last start Tuesday. He's 12-8-4 with a 2.49 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 24 outings in 2025-26. Vegas ranks 11th in goals per game with 3.17.