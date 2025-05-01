Gustavsson (illness) is set to start at home against Vegas for Game 6 on Thursday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson exited Game 5 due to the illness, but it seems he won't miss a full outing. He's 2-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .919 save percentage across five starts in the Wild's first-round series. Minnesota needs a win Thursday to advance to Game 7 in Vegas on Saturday. The Golden Knights are likely to put plenty of pressure on Gustavsson in this potentially series-clinching game -- Vegas ranks third in the playoffs with 33.8 shots per game.