Gustavsson is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday.

Gustavsson has a 7-4-1 record, 2.31 GAA and .922 save percentage in 12 games this season. He's won his last six contests while allowing just nine goals over that span. San Jose is tied for 21st place offensively with 3.00 goals per game. Minnesota is expected to start Marc-Andre Fleury on Wednesday versus Anaheim.