Contrary to a previous report, Gustavsson is expected to start for Sweden against Italy on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Jacob Markstrom initially looked like he would get the start, but it now seems he'll serve as the understudy. Gustavsson has a 20-9-6 record, 2.64 GAA and .906 save percentage in 36 outings with Minnesota in 2025-26. The 27-year-old Gustavsson will face the host nation. However, Italy doesn't have any players presently on NHL rosters and is a heavy underdog going into this match.