Gustavsson will start in goal and play the whole game at home versus Chicago on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
This will almost certainly be Gustavsson's final appearance of the preseason. He'll enter the campaign as Minnesota's No. 2 netminder behind Marc-Andre Fleury.
