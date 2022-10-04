Gustavsson will start Tuesday's road preseason game against St. Louis, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Minnesota plans to have Gustavsson play the full game. Coach Dean Evason has been impressed with the 24-year-old netminder's play during training camp. Evason feels Tuesday's match will be a good test for Gustavsson because the team won't be dressing many veterans.
