Gustavsson will patrol the home crease versus St. Louis on Saturday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson is 3-1-1 in his last five starts, with a 1.77 GAA and a .937 save percentage. Overall, the 26-year-old netminder is 25-14-4 with four shutouts, a 2.57 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 44 contests in 2024-25. The Blues are tied for 21st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.82 goals per game.