Gustavsson will protect the home net against Boston on Sunday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson will get the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back after Jesper Wallstedt played in Saturday's 3-2 win over Ottawa. The 27-year-old Gustavsson has a 9-8-3 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Boston ranks seventh in the league with 3.28 goals per game this campaign.

