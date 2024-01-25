Watch Now:

Gustavsson will patrol the home crease versus Nashville on Thursday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Gustavsson has won three straight games, boosting his record to 13-11-2. He has looked better in his last two starts, giving up five goals on 75 shots. He will take on the Predators, who are averaging 30.8 shots on goal, 16th in the NHL.

More News