Gustavsson will patrol the home crease against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson was perfect Tuesday, turning aside all 25 shots in a 5-0 win over Utah. It was his fourth shutout of the season and third straight win. He is 24-10-6 with a 2.46 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 41 games this season. The Rangers are tied for 24th in NHL scoring, generating 2.80 goals per game.