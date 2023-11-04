Gustavsson will tend the home goal versus the Rangers on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

It has been a tough start to the season for Gustavsson, who has posted a 2-3-1 record with a 4.48 GAA and an .882 save percentage. He has struggled since registered a 41-save shutout Opening Night versus Florida. Gustavsson will face a Rangers team that is riding a six-game win streak.