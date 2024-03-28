Gustavsson will start at home versus San Jose on Thursday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson shut out the Ducks in Anaheim in his last start, stopping 27 shots in a 4-0 victory. He is 18-15-4 with a 3.15 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 40 appearances this season. He has relinquished the No. 1 job with the Wild to Marc-Andre Fleury, but will try to regain his status as he has played well over his last three appearances. The Sharks are 31st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.21 goals.