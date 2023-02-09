Gustavsson allowed three goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars. Dallas' fourth goal was an empty-netter.

After a 10-2-0 stretch during which he allowed more than two goals only twice, Gustavsson has dropped consecutive decisions while surrendering seven goals in those two games. It wasn't all bad for Gustavsson, though, as the 24-year-old Swede made a beautiful sprawling save with his stick to deny a Wyatt Johnston wraparound attempt in the second period and stopped Radek Faksa on a penalty shot in the third. Gustavsson has ceded the majority of recent starts to Marc-Andre Fleury, who will presumably get the nod against the Golden Knights in Minnesota on Thursday.