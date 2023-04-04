Gustavsson turned aside 23 of 26 shots through overtime in a 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas on Monday.

Gustavsson struggled in the shootout, getting beaten three times over five rounds. That ended his personal three-game winning streak, during which he allowed just four goals on 115 shots. Gustavsson has a 20-9-6 record, 2.03 GAA and .932 save percentage in 36 contests this season.