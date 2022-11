Gustavsson saved 35 of 37 shots in regulation in a 3-2 shootout loss to San Jose on Saturday.

Gustavsson was beaten twice in four shootout rounds. He's 1-3-1 with a 2.81 GAA and .914 save percentage in five games this season. Minnesota has leaned heavily on Marc-Andre Fleury and as long as he stays healthy, that's likely to continue. As a result, Gustavsson's fantasy value is limited.