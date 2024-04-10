Gustavsson allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Colorado.

The Avs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on Gustavsson with a pair of first-period markers before the 25-year-old netminder surrendered three more goals in the second en route to his third straight defeat. Gustavsson has now allowed nine goals on 67 shots over his last two starts after holding opponents to five goals on 135 shots in his previous five outings. Overall, he's 19-18-4 with an .898 save percentage and 3.11 GAA on the season.