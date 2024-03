Gustavsson allowed six goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Predators.

It was a rough night for Gustavsson, who was tagged for three goals in the third period en route to the 6-1 defeat. The 25-year-old netminder has just one win in his last five appearances, posting an .870 save percentage in that span. Overall, Gustavsson falls to 16-15-3 with an .893 save percentage and 3.31 GAA while splitting work with Marc-Andre Fleury this season.