Gustavsson stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Gustavsson fell to 1-2-0 on the year after getting no help from his teammates in the first two period. The Wild pushed back in the third but failed to find an equalizer. With nine goals allowed on 80 shots over three games, Gustavsson's performance has been closer to mediocre than excellent on the whole. Jesper Wallstedt beat the Kings on Monday and could carve out a larger role if Gustavsson experiences an extended slump. The Wild continue their road trip with a back-to-back against the Capitals on Friday and the Flyers on Saturday, which should allow each goalie to get a start.