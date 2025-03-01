Gustavsson stopped 25 of 29 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Gustavsson was done in by allowed three goals in a span of 5:42 during the middle of the second period, which turned a 2-1 Wild lead into a 4-2 deficit. He's now down to 22-13-3 after his second loss in a row. He also has a 2.67 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 39 outings this season. The Wild return home to face the Bruins on Sunday.