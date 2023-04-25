Gustavsson was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be in goal against the Stars for Game 5.

Gustavsson will start the fourth of the Wild's five postseason clashes with Dallas, having posted a 2-1 record, 1.72 GAA and .941 save percentage in his prior three outings. Given veteran Marc-Andre Fleury's disastrous outing in Game 2, it seems unlikely he will replace Gustavsson in goal any time soon, though he is a three-time Stanley Cup champion.