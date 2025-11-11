Gustavsson is slated to start at home against the Sharks on Tuesday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson is 2-2-1 in his last five appearances, stopping 128 of 143 shots during that stretch (.895 save percentage). The Swedish goaltender will have his hands full Tuesday against a San Jose club that is 4-0-1 in its last five games, with impressive wins over Colorado, Seattle, Winnipeg and Florida. The Sharks are tied for eighth in the NHL with 3.31 goals per game this season.