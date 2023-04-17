Gustavsson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports, indicating he will start Game 1 in Dallas.
Gustavsson posted a 22-9-7 record during the 2022-23 campaign with a 2.10 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 39 appearances. He went 1-1-0 versus the Stars this year, stopping 62 of 66 shots.
