Gustavsson will guard the crease Wednesday on the road against Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson has lost his last two games, allowing six goals on 54 shots over that stretch. The 25-year-old has posted a 13-13-2 record and his save percentage is a sub-par .896 on the year. He will look to bounce back against a rebuilding Chicago team that ranks dead last in total goals per game at 2.08 and second to last in shots per game at 26.4.