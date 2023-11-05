Gustavsson stopped one of four shots in the Wild's 5-4 shootout win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Gustavsson did not have his A-game Saturday, coughing up three goals on four shots and getting pulled in the first period. Luckily for the Swedish netminder, the Wild were able to mount a comeback eventually in a shootout, avoiding a potential loss in his record. After having a breakout 2022-23 campaign, Gustavsson has really struggled out of the gate this season, holding a 2-3-1 record with a 4.89 GAA and a .871 save percentage. He should continue to split with Marc-Andre Fleury for the time being.