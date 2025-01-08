Gustavsson stopped 14 of 18 shots before getting pulled in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blues.
From a statistical perspective, Gustavsson had one of his worst games of the season Tuesday, but Minnesota turned things around right after he was pulled. This outing also snapped a productive stretch for the 26-year-old Swede, who was coming off a shootout the last time out while posting a save percentage of .900 or higher in each of his previous five starts before Tuesday's dud.
