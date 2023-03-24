Gustavsson will guard the home crease versus Chicago on Saturday, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gustavsson was sensational Tuesday as he turned aside 47 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over New Jersey. Gustavsson has been a top-three goaltender this season, and rebounded nicely Tuesday after a couple of tough starts in which he gave up nine goals on 60 shots. Gustavsson is 18-9-5 with a 2.04 GAA and .932 save percentage this season. He faces the Blackhawks, who are the lowest scoring team in the NHL in 2022-23.