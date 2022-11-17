Gustavsson will be between the home pipes against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson will take over the crease from the injured Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body) who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Gustavsson enters the game with a 1-3-1 record, as well as a 2.82 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He will face the Penguins, who have been waddling along with a 6-7-3 record in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, averaging 3.50 goals per contest.