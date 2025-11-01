Gustavsson will defend the home goal versus Vancouver on Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson will attempt to get back in the win column as he is 0-3-1 in his last four starts. Overall, the Swedish netminder is 2-6-1 with an Opening Night shutout, a 3.37 GAA and an .892 save percentage. The Canucks are having trouble finding the back of the net, as they are tied for 26th in NHL scoring with the Wild, averaging a paltry 2.58 goals per game.