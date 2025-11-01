Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Gets starting nod Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gustavsson will defend the home goal versus Vancouver on Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Gustavsson will attempt to get back in the win column as he is 0-3-1 in his last four starts. Overall, the Swedish netminder is 2-6-1 with an Opening Night shutout, a 3.37 GAA and an .892 save percentage. The Canucks are having trouble finding the back of the net, as they are tied for 26th in NHL scoring with the Wild, averaging a paltry 2.58 goals per game.