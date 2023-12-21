Gustavsson will be in the home crease versus Montreal on Thursday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson has been outstanding since Nov. 4, as he has given up only 23 goals on 328 shots. Gustavsson is only 6-5-1 in the 12 starts as the Wild have been struggling this season. Overall, Gustavsson is 8-8-2 with a 2.91 GAA and .906 save percentage. The Canadiens are 27th in NHL scoring, averaging only 2.71 goals per game.