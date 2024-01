Gustavsson will be between the pipes on the road against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson made his first appearance in goal since returning from a lower-body injury versus Arizona on Saturday but was pulled before finishing the match after giving up five goals on 18 shots (.722 save percentage). If the 25-year-old backstop continues to struggle, he could find himself sitting on the bench more often behind Marc-Andre Fleury.