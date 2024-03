Gustavsson stopped just 12 of 15 Sharks shots but still managed to get a 4-3 win Sunday.

It wasn't a great start for Gustavsson, who finished with an .800 save percentage, allowing a power-play goal, a short-handed goal, and one at even strength. Last season's impressive performance feels miles away right now. Gustavsson has an .892 save percentage on the season and has been at .893 or worse in five of his last six starts, a stretch where he's allowed 22 goals with an .863 save percentage.