Gustavsson stopped 30 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.

Gustavsson didn't have his best performance in this contest, but at least he managed to extend his undefeated streak in regulation to nine games, going 6-0-2 with a 3.15 GAA and an .888 save percentage over that span. Gustavsson should remain as the Wild's No. 1 goaltender once the league resumes following the Olympics break, with a tough road matchup against the Avalanche on Feb. 26 as his first test.