Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Gives up six goals Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gustavsson allowed six goals on 31 shots faced in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets. The seventh goal was an empty-netter with 1:26 left in the third period.
Gustavsson was beaten once in the first period, twice in the second and three times in the final frame. He posted a 26-save shutout in the season-opening win over the Blues, so fantasy managers have had two extreme performances from the 27-year-old netminder so far. Gustavsson will aim to bounce back against the Kings on Monday before the Wild start a five-game road trip.
More News
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Posts shutout in season opener•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Set to start Thursday•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Signs five-year contract•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Expected to start Friday•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Drawing start against Chicago•