Gustavsson allowed six goals on 31 shots faced in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets. The seventh goal was an empty-netter with 1:26 left in the third period.

Gustavsson was beaten once in the first period, twice in the second and three times in the final frame. He posted a 26-save shutout in the season-opening win over the Blues, so fantasy managers have had two extreme performances from the 27-year-old netminder so far. Gustavsson will aim to bounce back against the Kings on Monday before the Wild start a five-game road trip.