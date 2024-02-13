Gustavsson allowed three goals on 30 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Gustavsson gave up a goal in the first minute, but he played reasonably well after that. The Wild's offense was just a bit better, allowing the netminder to earn his fifth win in his last seven outings. He's given up at least three goals in five of those games. Gustavsson is at 15-13-2 with a 3.19 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 31 appearances this season. The Wild wrap up a two-game road trip in Arizona on Wednesday.