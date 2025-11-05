Gustavsson stopped 32 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Gustavsson nearly had the win in regulation, but Steven Stamkos was able to score within the final second of the third period. The Wild still came away victorious after Marcus Johansson was awarded a goal in overtime when Justus Annunen dislodged the net. Odd happenings aside, Gustavsson has won two games in a row for the first time all year, allowing just four goals on 62 shots in that span. He's at a 4-6-1 record with a 3.11 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 11 appearances. The Wild have a road back-to-back coming up, with visits to the Hurricanes on Thursday and the Islanders on Friday, so Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt can be expected to split those games.